: Two businessmen cousins from Punjab were rescued by the Gurgaon Police following a brief encounter with their kidnappers in neighbouring Rohtak late on Tuesday.

Akash Deep and Vikas, both in their late 20s, were returning to their native place, Fazilka, on Monday afternoon when they were kidnapped on the Dwarka Expressway. The two had come to see off their sister at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Ransom demanded

On their way back, Vikas called up his mother saying that they had left for home and would reach by evening. But a few hours later, the family got another call from Vikas’ phone with the caller claiming that the two had been kidnapped. The caller demanded Rs. 50 lakh as ransom for the release of the two.

One of the relatives of the cousins, Sumit, reached Gurgaon on Tuesday, and lodged a complaint at the Rajendra Park police station in this connection.

On Tuesday, a team of the Gurgaon Police Crime Branch, acting on a tip-off, chased down the kidnappers. One of the accused, Deepak, sustained two bullet injuries in his thigh, and was admitted to PGIMS, Rohtak. Two of his accomplices managed to escape.