Bansals stayed in a three-bedroom apartment located on the first floor of Neelkanth Apartments in East Delhi’s IP Extension. Photo: Shanker Chakravarty

B.K. Bansal and his son Yogesh were found hanging in different rooms of at their flat.

Just two months after his wife and daughter allegedly committed suicide, B.K. Bansal, the Director General of Corporate Affairs , and his son too ended their lives in the same Madhu Vihar flat on Tuesday, said the police.

Mr. Bansal and his son Yogesh were found hanging in different rooms of at their flat in Neelkanth Apartment, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rishi Pal.

“We received a call around 9.30 a.m.,” said Mr. Pal. He added that the father-son duo have left suicide notes but did not disclose the contents.

In July, Mr. Bansal's wife Satyabala, 58, and her daughter, Neha, 28, committed suicide by hanging in separate rooms at their flat in Neelkanth Apartment.

That suicide came just two days after Mr. Bansal was arrested on Saturday for allegedly receiving Rs. 9 lakh as bribe for extending favours to a corporate firm. The money changed hands outside a Delhi hotel, CBI had said.