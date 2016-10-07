“It’s not for politicians to adjudicate on security matters”

Noting that it was not for politicians to adjudicate on security matters, Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday lashed out at Congress leader Amarinder Singh and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying they have tried to make the Army’s capabilities and intent look suspect in the eyes of the world at a critical time.

He also wrote to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh after concluding his three-day tour of the border areas and interaction with people who had to be relocated following the Centre’s advisory apprehending retaliation in the wake of army’s cross-LoC surgical strikes in PoK.

“Amarinder Singh and (Arvind) Kejriwal should realise that it is not for politicos to adjudicate on strategic security matters. Amarinder and Arvind Kejriwal have tried to make the Indian army’s capabilities and intent look suspect in the eyes of the world at the most critical hour.

“The entire nation is stunned, angered and dismayed over their conduct and statements. It is mysterious why they are trying to hurt the entire nation at this critical hour,” Mr Badal said, according to an official release.

Strange behaviour

The Chief Minister said the country was shocked to see this strange behaviour from its senior politicians “at a time when our armed forces are engaged in a huge effort on the borders to call the bluff of a hostile government of Pakistan against our country.”

Mr Badal also lashed out at those who are criticising the decisions taken jointly by the central government and the security forces.

He said decisions on whether or not to reveal evidence on surgical strikes and when to execute “pre-emptive civilian relocation” are issues to be decided on highly professional grounds.

The Punjab government, he categorically stated, had fully implemented the directive of the Centre on the security-driven issue of “pre-emptive civilian evacuation and relocation on border areas”.

Emphasising that it was not for the State governments to decide on whether or not or when to execute pre-emptive relocation,” he said, “This is a highly tactical and strategic decision to be taken by the government of India on the advice of the security forces. That is how it has been done here too.”

“We fully realise that border evacuation is a security-driven decision with tactical, strategic and professional military considerations. The security forces are the best qualified to take a call on such decisions.

Accordingly, such issues are handled all over the world through a broad national consensus on strategic considerations,” Mr Badal said in his letter to Rajnath Singh.- PTI