With Punjab and Haryana being blamed for causing pollution by stubble burning, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday asked farmers of both the agrarian States to use machinery as much as possible in order to stop the practice of crop residue burning.

The Minister also urged both Punjab and Haryana to use water judiciously for farming in the wake of declining underground water table in both the States.

Asserting that the Modi government at the Centre had framed several plans for pushing the growth of the agriculture sector, the Minister expressed commitment that the farmers’ income would be double by 2022.

Mr. Singh was addressing a gathering at the CII Agro tech 2016 event which was inaugurated by President Pranab Mukherjee, with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin as the guest of honour.

“In order to prevent stubble burning, machinery was playing a big role and I am happy that in last few years, machinery was being promoted by the government and the government was promoting its use and was giving subsidy of 40 per cent on its purchase,” he said.

He also took a dig at the previous government at the Centre by alleging that over 100 schemes pertaining to agriculture had remained suspended for 20-25 years.-PTI