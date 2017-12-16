Auto-lifters who used signal jammer held

more-in

The Delhi Police claim to have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in several cases of stealing luxury cars. The police said that the accused used signal jammers to make sure they would not get caught.

“Subodh Yadav (37), a native of Uttar Pradesh, and Vipin Kumar (42), a native of Punjab, were arrested from Vasant Gaon,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya.

“The police received information that the two would be coming to the area to finalise a deal on a stolen car. A trap was laid and the two were apprehended,” said Mr. Baaniya. A mobile phone signal jammer and a device that disables ignition were recovered from the car in which they arrived.

Six stolen vehicles, 20 car keys and 20 microchips have also been recovered.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they and their associates in UP and Punjab would buy damaged vehicles from insurance companies, change the engine and chassis numbers with that of the stolen car and then sell the vehicle to second-hand car buyers.

“While committing theft of the cars, the accused used a signal jammer so the victims couldn’t use their phone to call for help. The device would also act as a cloak against electronic surveillance,” the DCP said.