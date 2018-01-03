Authorise PWD to remove encroachments, say MLAs

more-in

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday began a review exercise with the Capital’s legislators to assess issues related to the upkeep of roads, removal of encroachment and requirement of foot overbridges in their respective constituencies.

The legislators, chosen at random to call on the Minister in batches of 15, flagged the issue of removal of encroachment from areas in their constituencies, in addition to complaining that civic bodies were not doing their part in this regard.

The meeting came a day after Delhi witnessed unprecedented traffic jams, partly caused by the closure of one of the carriageways of the Lajpat Nagar flyover for repair

According to a senior government official, the legislators demanded that the PWD be given the power to remove encroachments from roads to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Power issues

Mr. Jain, who also holds the power portfolio, said he would meet the legislators on electricity-related issues in the second phase of his meetings with the MLAs in the coming days. According to the Minister, 15 MLAs met him individually and discussed their issues pertaining to the PWD in their constituencies.

“During the meeting, most of the MLAs demanded that the public works department should be given the power to remove encroachment which causes traffic congestion. At present, municipal corporations have such power,” Mr. Jain told reporters after the meeting.

Around 1,260-km roads are owned by the PWD in the Capital. The Minister said that the legislators also raised the issue of de-silting drains and construction of foot-over bridges.

“I will continue meeting all MLAs on various issues related to the PWD over the next few days. In the second phase, I will start meeting them to discuss electricity issues in their respective constituencies,” he said further.

The city almost came to a standstill as congestion in south and central Delhi due to the closure of flyover for repair spilled over to other areas triggering a gridlock for several hours on Monday evening.