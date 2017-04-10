Arjun Rampal accused of injuring man at nightclub

more-in

A complaint has been lodged against actor Arjun Rampal, accusing him of hitting a man with a camera flashlight at a nightclub in Lutyens’ Delhi late on Saturday night.

No case yet

Even as Mr. Rampal denied the allegations, the police said the victim had accused the actor of intentionally hitting him.

No case has been registered so far.

‘Threw a flashlight’

According to the complainant, Mr. Rampal was being clicked around 3.30 a.m. at club Privee’ when he allegedly grabbed the flashlight and threw it towards the crowd, injuring the victim.

Shobhit Shemrani, the 24-year-old resident of Shalimar Bagh in west Delhi, was on the dance floor when the flashlight hit him.

“The complainant said he was on the dance floor at Privee’ last [Saturday] night when the actor suddenly threw the flashlight intentionally at him. He sustained an injury on the forehead. A medical examination has been conducted,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) B.K. Singh.

The police had earlier said that the actor threw the flashlight towards the crowd hoping that someone would catch it.

However, they added that the incident was being probed.

Mr. Rampal, meanwhile, took to Twitter to deny the allegations.

“Woke up to be flooded by messages of assaulting a fan Man! Where do people make this news up from? Not assaulted anyone #untrue #fakenews,” the actor tweeted.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shemrani told The Hindu that he had submitted a complaint and no case had been registered till late on Sunday night.