Another patient claims overcharging by Fortis

Following the allegations of over-charging and medical negligence by Adya's family against Fortis Memorial Research Institute here, another family has now come forward with similar claims against the hospital during treatment for stone in gall bladder. The complaint was made to the Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram on Friday.

According to Sukhbir, the uncle of patient Bhim Singh, FMRI charged them ₹36.68 lakh after Mr. Singh was referred there with abdominal pain due to a stone in his gall bladder by Park hospital.

Put on ventilator

Mr. Singh was admitted to Park Hospital on April 27, 2016, with severe stomach pain. “He underwent a minor surgery. The doctors told us the next day he had a swelling in his brain and was paralysed. He was put on ventilator and later moved to Fortis Hospital. Due to a delay in treatment at Fortis, his condition deteriorated and his kidneys were affected. He was put on dialysis and we ended up paying ₹36 lakh, but he is still bed-ridden,” said Mr. Sukhbir.

He said that family gave complaint to the police and the CMO last year, but no action was initiated.

Hospital statement

FMRI, in a press statement, said: “Patient Bhim Singh was brought to FMRI on April 30, 2016, in a critical state and with ventilator support...He was admitted directly to the ICU at FMRI... during the entire stay, adequate and appropriate clinical care was provided... The complications arose due to a faulty procedure performed earlier at a different hospital... which were managed at FMRI... thereby allowing the patient who came on a ventilator to walk out of FMRI. The final bill of ₹23.27 lakh ... is not for management of a simple renal stone as is being erroneously reported. Rather, it is reflective of the effective clinical management of multiple life threatening complications ... requiring intensive treatment, multi-disciplinary involvement and 42 days in ICU”.