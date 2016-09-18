AAP legislator from the Rohtas Nagar constituency, Sarita Singh, has been accused of corruption by three men who approached the police on Saturday.

The MLA hit back by submitting a counter complaint in which she accused one of complainants of indulging in corruption because of which he was apparently kicked out of the AAP a few weeks ago.

She said a former AAP volunteer, Shakeel Ahmed, was taking revenge on her for exposing his alleged corrupt practices.

The police had not registered a FIR in connection with either of the two complaints till late on Saturday. “We are currently enquiring into the allegations. We will register any FIR only if the allegations have substance,” said Dr. A.K. Singla, DCP (North-East).

Mr. Ahmed had approached Welcome police station in north-east Delhi on Saturday evening alleging that the MLA had taken money from him on the pretext of getting him a job.

“He then left the police station to return with two more men. The three alleged that they paid Rs.3 lakh each to the MLA for getting employed in the labour department,” said the DCP.

The complaint, however, was quickly followed by the MLA visiting the Mansarovar Park police station and filing a written complaint. She followed it up by posting a copy of her complaint on her Twitter handle.

She alleged that Mr. Ahmed was tasked with installing lights in the Welcome area, but was allegedly taking commission for the work.

She also accused him of forgery saying he had got Rs 7.5 lakh sanctioned from the BSES by copying her signature on her letter head. These alleged illegal activities, she said, led to his expulsion from the party.