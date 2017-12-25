Delhi

AAP protest against SDMC sealing drive

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday organised a protest against the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for sealing the markets operational above the ground floor in south Delhi’s posh Defence Colony.

The AAP alleged that the BJP in the municipalities were trying to destroy small business establishments and favour the rich business owners.

Conversion charges

The sealing drive, which ended in the closure of 51 shops in Defence Colony on Friday, was a part of an ongoing sealing drive by the SDMC and the Supreme Court-appointed committee against establishment owners who have not paid their conversion charges.

The AAP, however, said that this unsympathetic attitude against the business owners clearly shows that the BJP government at the Centre wants to destroy small businessmen through the civic agencies, to help big corporates open shopping complexes.

“First the BJP destroyed their businesses through demonetisation, then their backs were broken by GST and now the BJP wants to destroy our markets by sealing the shops of small businessmen so that big businessmen can open their shopping malls,” the party said at a press conference.

