In a major embarrassment to the AAP government in Delhi, Women and Child Development Minister Sandeep Kumar was sacked on Wednesday evening for allegedly featuring in an objectionable video tape.

Announcing the decision on Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote: “Recd ‘objectionable’ CD of minister Sandeep Kr. AAP stands for propriety in public life. That can’t be compromised. Removing him from Cabinet wid immediate effect. [sic]”. Mr. Kumar sent his resignation via his personal assistant to Mr. Kejrwal at his residence where the party’s meeting on political affairs committee was on.