The Delhi unit of BJP on Thursday held demonstrations against what it alleged was the failure of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to formulate an efficient strategy to combat vector-borne diseases at several locations in the Capital.

BJP members, led by local leaders, also burnt effigies of the Chief Minister at some locations.

At Raja Garden Chowk in west Delhi, BJP workers, led by Pradesh general secretary Ashish Sood and district president Raj Kumar Grover, held a massive demonstration.

Addressing the workers, Mr. Sood said it was a matter of shame that Mr. Kejriwal and his party kept saying that the Centre was obstructing its work but evaded responsibility on the issue of vector-borne diseases “where the Centre has no role at all [sic].”

“Health services in Delhi fall under the Delhi government. First, it failed to set up the mandatory high-power committee under the Chief Secretary and then it did not cooperate with the three civic bodies in providing the financial support needed to ensure proper cleaning and fogging. The Delhi government hospitals too failed to meet the needs of the people of Delhi,” Mr. Sood alleged, adding that fever clinics did not have the mandatory test facility most of the times.

At Khajuri Khas in north-east Delhi, BJP workers, led by district president Rajkumar Ballan, held a demonstration and burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister. District president Sanjiv Sharma held a massive demonstration near the residence of Health Minister Satyendar Jain at Deepali Chowk.

“It is a matter of shame that the Health Minister was enjoying a political campaigning on the beaches of Goa when the people of Delhi were suffering and dying due to dengue and chikungunya,” said party leader Rekha Gupta, even as she demanded Mr. Jain's resignation.

Meanwhile, the south Delhi district BJP workers, led by their president Chhote Ram and Pradesh secretary Gajender Yadav, demonstrated at Hamdard Chowk, near Batra Hospital.

At east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, protesting party cadre broke into the Development Commissioner Office at Geeta Colony. MLA Om Prakash Sharma later submitted a memorandum to Development Commissioner Kulanand Joshi. Similar protests were held by the party at Nangloi Chowk, Dwarka, Naveen Shahdara and Karol Bagh.