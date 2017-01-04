Women, youth loot man in auto-rickshaw

more-in

A 19-year-old was looted by two women and a youth with whom he shared an auto-rickshaw ride from Anand Vihar railway station to Noida, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar on January 1. Gautam boarded an auto-rickshaw that already had three passengers — the two women and the youth. All four decided to split the fare on reaching Noida. The trio overpowered Gautam near Mayur Vihar Phase-1. They snatched his bag, Rs.2,000 in cash and ATM card before pushing him out of the vehicle, the police said. A case has been registered and the police are trying to identify the accused.

8 held for robbery

In another case, eight boys have been apprehended for allegedly robbing a man of Rs.3,000 in north-west Delhi’s Subhash Place, the police said on Tuesday. Shakurpur JJ colony resident Shambhu Kumar was dragged away, thrashed and looted by the boys, said Milind Dumbere, DCP (north west). — PTI