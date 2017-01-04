Delhi

Women, youth loot man in auto-rickshaw

more-in

A 19-year-old was looted by two women and a youth with whom he shared an auto-rickshaw ride from Anand Vihar railway station to Noida, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar on January 1. Gautam boarded an auto-rickshaw that already had three passengers — the two women and the youth. All four decided to split the fare on reaching Noida. The trio overpowered Gautam near Mayur Vihar Phase-1. They snatched his bag, Rs.2,000 in cash and ATM card before pushing him out of the vehicle, the police said. A case has been registered and the police are trying to identify the accused.

8 held for robbery

In another case, eight boys have been apprehended for allegedly robbing a man of Rs.3,000 in north-west Delhi’s Subhash Place, the police said on Tuesday. Shakurpur JJ colony resident Shambhu Kumar was dragged away, thrashed and looted by the boys, said Milind Dumbere, DCP (north west). — PTI

Post a Comment
More In Delhi
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2017 4:21:59 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Women-youth-loot-man-in-auto-rickshaw/article16984869.ece

© The Hindu