Woman raped in auto

: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped in an auto-rickshaw here on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the victim was on her way to a hospital with her five-year-old son when the incident happened. They were travelling in an auto-rickshaw, which they had hired in Dadri. On the way, the driver picked up another person.

‘Threatened’

“All of a sudden, the accomplice snatched her son away and threatened him with dire consequences. The driver then raped the woman in the vehicle, near Tilapta roundabout in Surajpur Industrial Area,” said Anuj Kumar, SHO, Surajpur police station, The duo then fled from the spot. The victim contacted her husband, who registered a case at the Surajpur police station on Friday.

“The woman does not remember the registration number of the auto-rickshaw. We have registered a case against two unidentified persons. The report of the woman’s medical examination is awaited,” Mr. Kumar said.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)