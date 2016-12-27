Witness in murder case shot dead

more-in

: The main witness in a murder case was allegedly shot dead by a group of men in north-west Delhi’s Mahindra Park on Sunday.

The brother of the victim, Jeet, claimed that the two of the assailants were involved in the previous case.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m., when Jeet and his brother Ajeet were returning from a nearby market. Two men called Jeet from a distance, and as he started going towards them, they allegedly shot at him.

Cry for help

Ajeet said the bullet hit Jeet on his arm, following which they started running towards their house crying for help. However, the men fired two more rounds at Jeet.

“They then threatened to kill me, but later fled away,” said Ajeet.

The police were subsequently informed. A team reached the spot and rushed the victim to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police said Jeet had been witness to the murder of his friend Vijay, who was beaten to death by some locals in July. Jeet was the also main complainant in the case. His family alleged that Jeet had been receiving death threats for the past few days. They also claimed that the police were informed about the threats, but no action was taken.

Four of the six accused were arrested in the first case, but two remained absconding.

Ajeet added that the absconding accused had tried to attack Jeet in the past, but had not been successful.

Locals protest

Meanwhile, Jeet’s death sparked anger among locals. They gathered outside Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital and started shouting slogans against the police.

The situation got out of control when they set allegedly set fire to a jhuggi. No one was hurt in the incident and the fire was soon brought under control.

The police later pacified the crowd and assured them of a fair investigation into the matter. However, the hospital staff complained to the police that the protesters had created a ruckus in the area and caused discomfort to the patients.

Subsequently, a case of rioting was registered against the crowd. Nobody has so far been arrested in the case.

Two suspects identified

“We have identified two suspects — Sadaf and Sandeep. We have also detained two persons who may be connected to the case. We are questioning them to find out more about the case,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere.