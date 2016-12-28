Two arrested in Mahindra Park murder case

more-in

: A day after a witness in a murder case was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mahindra Park, the police claimed to have arrested two people in connection with the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said the accused — Chotu (26) and Bhola (20) — were arrested on Monday night. The police are interrogating the duo who have purportedly confessed to their crimes.

The victim, Jeet, was the prime witness in the murder case of his friend, Vijay, who was allegedly beaten to death by some locals in July. Jeet was also the complainant in the case.

‘Threat calls issued’

Soon after, Jeet started receiving threat calls telling him to back off from the case, his family claimed.

In Vijay’s case, Sandeep and Sadat’s names had cropped up. A total of four people were arrested but the two were on the run. Sources have said Sandeep and Sadat were the ones threatening Jeet.

The other accused in Vijay’s murder case include Ajay and Jaipal

Asked if Chotu and Bhola were linked to the earlier murder and the motive was to bump off the eyewitness, the police said they were probing the possibility.