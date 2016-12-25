Temperatures to dip in week ahead

more-in

For those in the Christmas fervour, some extra winter clothing might prove handy as temperatures are set to dip to a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius, with shallow to moderate fog in the city.

Trains rescheduled

Although, flight operations at the Delhi Airport have maintained normalcy with negligible delays or cancellations, 52 trains have been delayed and seven trains have been rescheduled in the Capital due to fog cover in northern India.

The visibility at Safdarjung and Palam was recorded at 300 metres and 200 metres respectively at 5.30 AM. It reduced to 200 metres at Safdarjung by 8.30 am while it was 300 metres at Palam during the same time, said an MeT official.

“I don’t find the early morning hours that cold in comparison to the nights. An additional layer of woollens is required if I step out at night,” said Anjali Kumari, a CA aspirant from Shakarpur, east Delhi. The official also said that “the maximum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius on December 23, while the minimum dropped to 7.8 degrees.