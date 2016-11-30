Tea and art come together

more-in

The Art Gallery at Bikaner House is hosting “Tea Time under the Blue Sky,” an exhibition of artworks by Alka Mathur, a Delhi-based artist who hails from Rajasthan.

“Doodled teabag paper”

The artist’s passion for tea has found its way into her art and serves as unique journal for her life.

At the exhibition, “Baarah Maas,” a memorabilia of “doodled teabag paper” displayed across long white tables, has been catching the attention of visitors.

Use of kantha

“I use a lot of kantha, a motif from our folk art to resemble contour lines since all my paintings have a very map-like feel. I enjoy photographing elements of nature and incorporate them into my creation. The gallery visitors have appreciated my work and despite being abstract art people have somehow related themselves to the paintings,” she elaborated.

Although the paintings take several years to complete, most of the works on display have been completed in the past two to three years.

Textures and colours

The textures and colours she uses are natural, mostly organic dyes, as they are derived straight from the earth. Her series isn’t inspired by a momentary thought, but is an emotional response towards nature developed over the years.

With a formal degree in art from the Sir J.J. School of Arts, Mumbai, in 1979, Alka has been smitten with painting for over three decades now. She began her career with figurative works, but moved on to abstraction about 15 years ago in order to express herself more lucidly.

The show is on till Wednesday.