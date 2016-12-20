Tax scheme for builders: Haryana eyes Rs. 700 cr

more-in

: More than Rs.700 crore will be added to the Haryana government exchequer under the one-time Haryana Alternative Tax Compliance Scheme, with 186 developers from across 13 districts opting for it. Of these, 121 developers are from Gurugram.

The scheme had been introduced to recover tax, interest, penalty and other dues payable by developers and builders under the Haryana Value Added Tax Act, 2003.

Balance amount

Haryana Excise and Taxation Minister, Capt Abhimanyu has said that the government would recover about Rs.766.60 crore from the builders and developers. Of this amount, he said, Rs.220.18 crore had already been paid by the dealers and about Rs.135 crore had been paid by them along with application in Form TC-1, while opting for the scheme. This amount had otherwise been locked up due to litigations. The balance amount would be payable in three equal quarterly instalments, he added.

Between September 12, 2016 and December 13, 2016, as many as 159 registered and 27 unregistered dealers opted for the scheme which was applicable for the period prior to April 1, 2014.

Most from Gurugram

Joint Commissioner, Excise and Taxation, Gurugram, Dilbagh Singh told The Hindu that the maximum number of developers were from Gurugram with 92 applicants from Gurugram (east) and 29 from Gurugram (west).

“A total of Rs.573 crore would be collected from Gurugram, out of which Rs.161 crore has already been paid and around Rs.112 crore was paid along with the application. However, 24 builders including Unitech, Parsavnath and Today's Home, have not opted for the scheme,” said Mr. Singh.

The scheme enabled the government to recover taxes and dues which were difficult to recover due to unending litigations. It has benefited the buyers too as it fixed the tax payable by the developers and builders at 1.05 per cent, and put an end to the uncertainty about the rate of tax, said Capt. Abhimanyu.