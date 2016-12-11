Start-ups try to corner the market at Delhi Comic Con

more-in

Amid celebrating pop culture in India, gaming and entertainment, the sixth edition of the Delhi Comic Con, which came to a close on Sunday, also served as an attractive platform for start-ups to promote their brands.

Dubai-based couple Mohan and Shweta who started Comic Planet last year in September, decided to start their venture and participate in the three-day fantasy event after they noticed the latter’s popularity among pop-culture fans here on an earlier visit.

“We got the idea to display our start-up here after we saw the enthusiasm among people for Comic Con. At an earlier Comic Con, we found that a lot of toys, which were actually bought from online portals, were being sold at much higher prices here,” they told PTI. The duo now use the same strategy and purchase toys from China, Hong Kong and Dubai, which are then sold here at relatively higher cost.

“We make sure that our products are not of cheap quality. We have been to every Comic Con in India, besides starting an online portal as well,” Shweta said.

Franchise toys of DC and Marvel superheroes, such as Batman, Spiderman, Avengers, were available at the Comic Planet kiosk.

Merchandise start-up Tathya, selling T-shirts and photo frames in innovative designs, was also at the festival to establish business.

“Displaying our collection here is a boost for us since the products we deal with have a huge target audience here,” said Isha Nagar, co-owner of Tathya.

According to her partner Govind Mittal, such opportunities are a way to reach out to a large number of people and increase the visibility of the brand, without spending much money.

Former advertising personnel Tarun Jangid, who launched his venture called Utpatang.com two years ago, came to the Delhi Comic Con for the second time this year, with a larger and varied stock of products.

“Last year, when we displayed our products here, they were very popular with the visitors. We have come here with more expectations this time,” he said.