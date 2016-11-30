Short on cash, Noida family forced to delay cremation

more-in

The family of 62-year-old Phoolmati Devi, who died on Monday, had to wait more than 24 hours before they could cremate her body as they were unable to withdraw cash from the bank.

“My mother had been suffering from cancer for the last six months. On Monday morning she took her last breath. We went to the bank to withdraw cash, but they [the bank] refused saying they have no money. So we had to keep her body at home. On Tuesday morning we again went to the bank but they again did not give us money. We did not know how to perform the last rites of my mother,” Yamuna Prasad told The Hindu, adding he has Rs.16,000 in his account in the Bank of India branch in Noida, Sector 9.

After being rejected by the bank again on Tuesday, the family protested at the spot and claimed that the bank officials had given the money to people with connections.

We had no money: bank

Shishupal, the branch manager, said the bank had not received any cash since Monday.

“The family of the deceased had come for cash withdrawal. We do not have cash to give them. We are trying to get cash from other banks,” he said.

As the story gained some media attention, police officials and politicians offered money to the family but were rejected.

“I didn’t want to perform the last rites of my mother with the cash given by other people. It would be a tribute to my mother if we perform her last rites with the cash that I have earned. On Monday, my neighbours had offered help but I didn’t accept,” said Mr. Prasad.

Finally cremated

Noida Superintendent of Police Dinesh Yadav said the family was finally able to received some cash on Tuesday and had agreed to cremate the body.

They officials said that they will investigate the matter to see if the bank deliberately refused withdrawal.

“We will take action if any bank official is found guilty of deliberately withholding the money,” said an official.