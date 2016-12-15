Delhi

SDMC moves towards cashless transactions

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday launched its effort to move towards cashless operations by holding an awareness camp for teachers of its primary schools.

About 2,500 teachers of SDMC schools were taught about the need to adopt plastic money and digital wallets for payments at a workshop held at the Civic Centre. These teachers will further spread awareness about cashless transactions to students and their parents, as per an SDMC statement.

‘Promoting new methods’

North East Delhi MP and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari addressed the teachers and asked them to support PM Narendra Modi’s initiative. Mr. Tiwari said that the teachers would act as “ambassadors of social change” by promoting new methods of payment.

With about three lakh students enrolled in SDMC schools, the teachers will be able to help lakhs of families with cashless transactions, Commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel said.

