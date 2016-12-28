Police register murder case in AIIMS doctor’s death

more-in

The police on Tuesday registered a murder case against unnamed persons in connection with the death of a 26-year-old junior resident doctor, who had been pursuing MD at AIIMS, in south Delhi in July.

Sarvanan Ganeshan was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his rented flat in Gautam Nagar on July 10. The autopsy report had stated that he did not commit suicide.

“A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC has been registered on Tuesday at Hauz Khas police station against unknown persons. “Ganeshan’s parents had approached a Delhi court alleging foul play in their son’s death and the court had asked the police about the action taken in the matter. We have registered an FIR,” a senior police officer said.

— PTI