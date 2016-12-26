Pay online for driving licence

more-in

The Delhi government has announced that it will start accepting online payment for driving licences so that applicants are not turned away due to cash crunch as a result of demonetisation. The Transport Department has directed its officials to encourage digital transactions.

Non-transport vehicles

Announcing the initiative on Sunday, Delhi Transport Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted, “Delhi government begins facility of online appointment and fees payment for driving licence [sic]”

In a public notice issued on Sunday, the Delhi government said any applicant can apply for and make online payment for learner’s and permanent driving licence for non-transport vehicles. The prescribed fees can also be submitted online at transport department’s website.

Convenient timing

Any applicant can select an appointment with a zonal office at a date and time that would be convenient to them. “Applicants may book the date/timeslot 1 to 15 days in advance. They can re-schedule an appointment twice within a month from the date of initial appointment with the same zonal office,” the public notice said.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to demonetise Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes, many people are facing problems in getting a driving licence due to shortage of cash. The government has asked its other departments also to explore the digital payment option.

Govt in talks

Officials said the government is in the process of obtaining at least 50 point of sale machines and is in talks with the State Bank of India (SBI) for the same. “The government is planning to set up an e-district online portal so that people aren’t turned away for other services as well,” said the official.