Passengers panic as smoke emanates from Metro train

: A large number of passengers were left panic-stricken after thick smoke started emanating from the AC vent of a Metro coach on Thursday.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said the incident was reported at the Patel Nagar station on the Blue Line at 4 p.m.

“The smoke was seen coming out from the AC vent of the last coach,” said the spokesperson.

The train was subsequently evacuated at the Rajendra Place station. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Probe on

“Later, the train was withdrawn from service and sent to the Yamuna Bank depot for an examination,” the spokesperson added.

The cause of the smoke is yet to be known.

The spokesperson said the incident did not hamper services on the Blue Line.

He added that the incident was one of its kind as rarely had any metro train caught fire or smoke been reported coming out of coaches.