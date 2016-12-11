Now, recharge metro cards for Rs.2,000

more-in

Starting today, the Delhi Metro will allow commuters to recharge their smart cards for an amount up to Rs.2,000. The facility, which has been brought in considering the shortage of change post demonetisation, will be in operation till December 31.

Shortage of currency

Until now, the maximum recharge limit for a smart card was Rs.1,000. “The present top-up ceiling of Rs.1,000 was creating problems due to the shortage of new Rs.500 notes. Moreover, the metro staff was finding it difficult to return change to commuters who came with Rs.2,000 notes,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a release.

On an average, the Delhi Metro carries about 27 to 30 lakh passengers everyday, of which approximately 70 per cent are smart card users. Almost two lakh top-ups are done every day, which range from a minimum of Rs.100 to the maximum of Rs.1,000, the release added.