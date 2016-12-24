Noida metro launches new bus routes

more-in

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has launched two bus routes under the city bus service project to improve connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida.

As part of the project, the NMRC will ply 50 air-conditioned buses between the twin cities. The NMRC is also encouraging residents and companies to avoid private vehicles and turn to public transport.

NMRC’s Sandeep Raizada told The Hindu: “We have launched route numbers 310 and 104-B. While the former is a shuttle service between Botanical Garden metro station to Sector 142 and Advant building, the latter will travel between Noida’s Sector 22 and Kasna in Greater Noida. As of now, 26 AC buses are available. By the first week of January, 24 more buses will be introduced.”

NMRC MD Santosh Yadav said, “Our target is to reach the most number of people and encourage them to use public transport.”