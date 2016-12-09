Nod for DMRC chief extension

more-in

: The Delhi government on Thursday approved a proposal to grant a five-year extension to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Mangu Singh.

The approval was given at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The matter of extending the DMRC chief’s tenure will now be put before the Union Urban Development Ministry. Mr. Singh had taken charge as DMRC chief in 2011 succeeding E. Sreedharan who retired after a 16-year tenure. PTI