Delhi

Nod for DMRC chief extension

more-in

: The Delhi government on Thursday approved a proposal to grant a five-year extension to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Mangu Singh.

The approval was given at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The matter of extending the DMRC chief’s tenure will now be put before the Union Urban Development Ministry. Mr. Singh had taken charge as DMRC chief in 2011 succeeding E. Sreedharan who retired after a 16-year tenure. PTI

Post a Comment
More In Delhi
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2016 2:21:30 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Nod-for-DMRC-chief-extension/article16779473.ece

© The Hindu