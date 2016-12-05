NGT notice to Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum

more-in

The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to public sector oil companies Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum, asking them if they use any diesel vehicle that are over 10-year-old. The companies have been asked to file their replies by January 9.

BS-IV compliant vehicles

The direction came while hearing of a batch of petitions filed by various contractors seeking registration of the new BS-IV compliant diesel vehicles purchased for transport of petrol from company depots to identified petrol pumps in Delhi-NCR. A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar allowed registration of the new BS-IV compliant vehicles for transporting of petrol or petroleum products.

The contractors had moved NGT after the green court had last year passed an order banning registration of new diesel vehicles as well as re-registration after 10 years.

Later, the Supreme Court had also banned registration of diesel-run SUVs and cars having engine capacity beyond 2,000 cc in Delhi-NCR. Due to this, the Transport Department had refused to register newly-procured vehicles confirming to BS-IV norms or re-register old vehicles, the plea had said. The NGT had last week directed the applicants to file an affidavit stating that they did not own any diesel vehicles that were more than 10-year-old and that the new vehicles would not be used for “private purposes”.

“All these vehicles will be fitted with GPS system and a log book shall be maintained. It will be certified that these vehicles are BS-IV compliant before the registering authority. Upon being satisfied of the above, the Transport Department shall be permitted to register these vehicles in accordance with the law.”