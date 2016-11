more-in

: A 62-year-old man admitted at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here died after the authorities failed to shift him to the ICU allegedly for want of beds. Lawyer Ashok Agarwal, however, alleged two beds in the ICU were reserved for VIPs.

The victim, Zafar Ahmed, was undergoing treatment for thyroid complications. The hospital authorities told his son that the beds weren’t being made available as “they were out of order”.