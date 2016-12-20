Letter war erupts at DCW

more-in

A letter war has erupted at the Delhi Commission for Women following the appointment of two member secretaries – one nominated by Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung and the other by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

IAS officer Dilraj Kaur, who was appointed as DCW member secretary by Mr. Jung, wrote a strongly-worded letter to the commission chief Swati Maliwal, saying incumbent P.P. Dhal, appointed by Mr. Kejriwal, should not continue in the post as his appointment was “illegal” and “devoid” of any statutory basis.

CM’s order

Strongly reacting to Ms. Kaur’s letter, Ms. Maliwal wrote to the L-G calling the communication by the bureaucrat “shocking” and reflective of “utter disrespect and disregard” to the directions of the Chief Minister. Mr. Kejriwal has directed Chief Secretary M.M. Kutty and Ms. Maliwal not to allow Ms. Kaur to function as DCW Member Secretary.

“In utter disrespect and disregard to the directions of the Chief Minister, she (Ms. Kaur) vide her letter dated December 16 has again asserted herself as the Member Secretary of the commission. Furthermore, going way beyond her jurisdiction, she has threatened the government-appointed officiating Member Secretary with penal action,” said Ms. Maliwal.

‘Environment of terror’

In the letter, Ms. Maliwal conveyed to the L-G that an environment of terror and fear was being deliberately created for the staff working in the commission. “Attempts are being made to intimidate the sub-ordinate officers of the commission in order to ensure a complete collapse of the office.”

Explaining her reservations against the appointment of Ms. Kaur, who also hold the position of Secretary, Women and Child Development,

Ms. Maliwal said that at times the DCW has sent notices to the WCD Secretary for lapses, but with her as the Member Secretary, work will be hampered.

Requesting Mr. Jung to not politicise the matter and let her work, Ms. Maliwal said that she has only “587 days are left” in her tenure and many cases and projects are pending.

‘Illegal’ appointment

The DCW chief said the commission has received a note from Ms. Kaur stating that she had assumed charge as the Member Secretary of DCW. She said the commission informed Ms. Kaur of the decision of the Chief Minister and even sent a copy of his note to her, clarifying the legal position.

Ms. Kaur, in the letter to Ms. Maliwal, said since the competent authority has already issued specific orders posting her to the post, any further continuation of Mr. Dhal as Member Secretary was “unauthorised and illegal”.

“Therefore, any administrative action/decision taken by him in respect of Delhi Commission for Women would be untenable and shall attract penal action as per law.” With inputs from PTI