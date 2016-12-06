L-G reviews action taken to deal with air pollution

more-in

Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung on Monday chaired a meeting at Raj Niwas to review the action taken to deal with air pollution in the Capital.

It’s the fourth such meeting to be chaired by the L-G over the issue. Mr. Jung expressed satisfaction over the actions taken by various agencies which, according to data furnished to his office, show improvement in ambient air quality in the city, Raj Niwas said in a statement.

Besides the representatives of different government departments, the meeting was also attended by Deputy Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain, Sunita Narain, Director General, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and Anumita Roy Chowdhury, Executive Director General, CSE.

Feedback

“The L-G sought feedback on the directions given in the meeting held at Raj Niwas on November 25. It issued strict instructions regarding enforcement of ban of diesel generator sets and firecrackers, especially during marriages, and asked the Delhi Police to take strict action against offenders,” the statement said.

According to the Raj Niwas, it was decided that the Transport Department will chalk out a plan to promote greater use of public transport and the Public Works Department – which has already procured seven mechanical cleaning machines – would get nine more.

In addition, the Commissioner, East MCD, informed that 638 challans have been issued for violation of construction or demolition norms, 149 challans have been issued to building material shops and 352 to polluting factories and 13 factories have been sealed.

Garbage fires

The North MCD Commissioner said that the Bhalswa fire has been contained and the waste-to-energy plant at Narela, which is running on pilot mode, will become operational by next week.

Additional Commissioner, South MCD, informed that 341 challans have been issued for violation of construction or demolition norms and 1,003 challans have been issued for burning of dry leaves or garbage while 23 building material suppliers have also been challaned.

Vehicle check

According to Special CP (Traffic), 43,050 vehicles have been checked at the borders out of which 8,855 have been turned back; 5,344 vehicles have been challaned for not carrying Pollution Under Control Certificates, 63 fined for carrying uncovered construction and 62 diesel vehicles, which are more than 15 years old, had been impounded.

The Transport Department, too, issued 1,349 challans for overloading, fined 2,135 vehicles for not carrying Pollution Under Control certificates and 6,386 vehicles were challaned for being visibly polluting.

“The L-G asked all concerned to keep up their efforts. He will review the status of air pollution in Delhi in a few more days,” the statement added.