Kejriwal meets Jung, says resignation is a ‘surprise’

Arvind Kejriwal with former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung.   | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

Mr. Jung had not given him any new details of the resignation, says the Delhi Chief Minister.

A day after Delhi’s Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung resigned, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday morning met the former at his residence.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, who was locked in a running battle with Mr. Jung for a long time, told reporters that the two met over breakfast. The meeting lasted for about an hour.

When HC made it clear who really heads Delhi

Mr. Kejriwal, who had expressed his “surprise” at Mr. Jung's sudden move, said the latter had not given him any new details of the resignation. “He told me that he is resigning due to personal reasons.”

No pressure on Najeeb Jung, says Home Ministry official

Mr. Jung became the Lt Governor on July 9, 2013, when the Congress-led UPA was in power. The Narendra Modi government retained him even as it replaced most governors.

Mr. Jung, a former IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, is a former Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. He said he would return to his “first love” — academia.

