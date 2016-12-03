Kejriwal blames Jung for delay in setting up 1,000 mohalla clinics

more-in

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday blamed Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung for making it impossible for the AAP government to meet its deadline of setting up 1,000 mohalla clinics in the city as the file is not being cleared.

Speaking at the inauguration of two mohalla clinics at night shelter complexes at Dandi Park and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, Mr. Kejriwal said that the file relating to the setting up of the clinics has been sent to the L-G and hoped it would be cleared within 10 days.

“The L-G has stopped the file following which the government won’t be able to set up all of them by the end of this year. I hope that 1,000 mohalla clinics will be built by March 31 next year. These mohalla clinics are aimed at providing quality health services to the people of Delhi,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Clinics in schools

Mr. Kejriwal had earlier set December 31 as the deadline for the project but it was extended in September.

The government wants to open mohalla clinics in government schools but it hasn’t got approval from Raj Niwas.

Change in land use

As per sources, the L-G has raised issues regarding the change in land use and the file is pending for the same reason.

To clear the matter, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also met the L-G to request him to clear the project file.

The government has also formed 18 rescue teams, which will work in the night to shift the homeless to night shelters.

The government has also launched a mobile app through which one can upload images of homeless people and thereafter, a rescue team of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board will come and shift them to the nearest night shelter.

Mr. Kejriwal has also asked the officials to look into providing breakfast at these shelters.