Juvenile among 3 held for murder

: Two men and a juvenile have been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning a man to death with stones before partially burning his body.

On Tuesday, the police had received a call about a body lying on a hillock in south Delhi’s Dakshinpuri. Given the absence of any documents near the body and the extent of the burns on its, the police took two days to identify the deceased as Chetan Kumar. The police then apprehended two persons— Vikram and Suraj— and a juvenile in connection with the case.

Money dispute involved

Their interrogation revealed that Vikram had lent ₹35,000 to Chetan in 2015. Since Vikram had recently gone unemployed, he asked Chetan to return the money, but the deceased allegedly refused. Vikram then allegedly roped in his friend Suraj and a juvenile to kill Chetan. On January 9, the trio called the victim to an isolated spot, and the four consumed alcohol. Once Chetan got inebriated, they allegedly killed him.