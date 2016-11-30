Jail official among three held in Nabha escape

more-in

Three persons, including assistant jail superintendent, were arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with Nabha jailbreak.

Assistant jail superintendent Bhim Singh, head warden Jagmeet Singh and a sweet shop owner Tejinder Sharma have been arrested on the charges of abetment and criminal conspiracy in the Nabha jailbreak case, the police said.

Bhim had allegedly met the accused a day before their daring escape and his mobile phone was used for plotting the escape of prisoners, they claimed. The police had booked 29 people, including nine jail officials in the case, officials said.

Meanwhile, the police said they have obtained the custody of Palwinder Singh Pinda, who is on transit remand. — PTI