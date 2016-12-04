Iranian gets bail in theft case

more-in

: A court here on Saturday granted bail to an Iranian national who was arrested in connection with theft of $200 from a money changer in south-east Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjiv Jain enlarged Davoud Zare on bail, who had been in judicial custody since November 25, on a personal bond of Rs.20,000 and a cash surety of Rs.50,000, saying the FIR was not clear about the facts and offences he had been booked under.

Mehmood Pracha, the counsel for the accused, contended that as per the charge sheet, no offence was made out against his client under Sections 380 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC as the currency was not recovered from him but from the shopkeeper from whom he allegedly stole it. —PTI