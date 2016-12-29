Government to train more teachers

more-in

The Delhi government has decided to double faculty positions at its teacher training bodies to 600 and extend University Grants Commission (UGC) level pay scales to them to attract more talent.

Restructure and upgrade

The government will restructure and upgrade the two key institutions in-charge of teacher education in Delhi — the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs).

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

Reform initiatives

“Recognising the primacy of building a strong academic and institutional foundation for the series of reform initiatives in education being introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, the government on Wednesday has decided to restructure and strengthen the SCERT and DIETs,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

As part of the restructuring initiative, the Delhi government has decided to substantially increase the number of academic faculty positions at SCERT and DIETs from around 240 currently to over 600 to enable these institutions to better serve their objectives.

It also decided to upgrade the payscales and qualifications for faculty to UGC-levels, as is followed by the CERT, to attract best education talent nationally to work in Delhi.

In addition, it was decided to open two new DIETs in Delhi, offer diploma in pre-school education courses at all DIETs, and BEd degree courses at three DIETs.

Expert committee

The entire restructuring exercise will be carried out under the advice of an expert committee set-up by SCERT, and under the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development’s centrally-sponsored scheme on teacher education.