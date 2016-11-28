Family relies on debit cards, but cracks appear

more-in

As an officiating manager of a tour-operating company, 34-year-old Sumona Chakrabarti puts in long hours at her job during the week. And once she gets home, she has to manage the house and take care of her son too. The weekend, especially Sundays, are strictly reserved for unwinding, shopping or eating out.

But this Sunday, Ms. Chakrabarti spent the entire morning turning the house inside out looking for cash that was tucked away. Her cook, who she pays Rs.1,500 a month, wanted some advance payment since she has run out of money. Unfortunately, Ms. Chakrabarti had nor cash to spare.

“By the time demonetisation was announced on November 8, I had already paid our household help and bought provisions for the month. Though we were left with little cash in hand, we managed by buying most household items using the debit card or online payment,” said Ms. Chakrabarti, a resident of Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad.

‘Next month will be tough’

“I am worried now. The month is about to end and I have to pay my cook, maid, guard and the help who washes our car,” said Ms. Chakrabarti.

Since both she and her husband are working, it has been difficult for them to take the time out to queue up outside a bank or ATM to withdraw cash.

‘No time to stand in line’

“My job involves dealing with foreign clients and does not allow me to spend long hours in a queue at the bank. Hunting down ATMs to withdraw cash has become a habit bordering on obsession now. I try to take some time out of office hours to visit nearby ATMs or visit the ones near my house after coming back from work,” she added.

Though she can buy most of her grocery through debit card, buying perishable goods is a problem.

“Vegetables, milk, bread, eggs, etc., are not available on e-payment, at least not where I live. For these, I need cash. We managed somehow last month, but finding cash is still a problem. I am not sure if December will be any better,” Ms. Chakrabarti said.

“Apart from the household help, who have to be paid in cash, there is the press-wallah, the newspaper vendor and others who I have to pay in cash too,” she said.

While Ms. Chakrabarti pays her son’s school fees through cheque, paying his tutors is going to be another problem. “I have to pay cash for his tuitions and hobby classes at the beginning of the month. I don’t know how I will arrange for so much cash,” she said.

Getting priorities straight

With basic necessities barely being met, other expenditure at the Chakrabarti residence are on hold indefinitely.

“Cracks have appeared on many walls of the house due to seepage. I contacted a mason to get it repaired. He wanted Rs.2,000 as labour charge, apart from the cost of the material. I don’t have that kind of cash to spare right now. The cracks will have to wait,” Ms. Chakrabarti said.

“Our old almirah needs to be replaced. I had ordered a new one and paid an advance of Rs.2,500 last month. But I won’t be able to buy it now since the furniture shop doesn’t accept debit cards and I don’t have the remaining Rs.7,500,” she said, adding: “The end of 2016 has been exasperating, I just hope 2017 starts on a better note and the cash crunch goes away.”