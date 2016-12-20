Entertainment tax collection sees spike

more-in

: Though business and employment in almost all sectors has taken a hit post demonetisation, the Entertainment Tax collected by the Excise and Taxation Department of Gurugram has actually gone up due to better monitoring.

Entertainment Tax Officer, Balraj Singh, told The Hindu that the Entertainment Tax collection under all categories for November had registered an increase of over 21 per cent compared to the corresponding month last year.

The collection

“While the department collected around Rs.3.02 crore in November this year post demonetisation, the collection for November last year stood at Rs. 2.47 crore. It is an increase of over Rs.54 lakh. Also, we have collected Rs.95 lakh more in November this year compared to the previous month of October,” said Mr. Singh. The collections in October this year stood at Rs.2.06 crore.

Mr. Singh attributed the higher collections this month to better monitoring.