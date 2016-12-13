Elderly man hangs himself

more-in

: An 80-year-old man allegedly hanged himself from a tree in north Delhi’s Bonta Park on Monday.

Identified as Raja Ram, the victim lived with his wife and three sons in Civil Lines. He used to iron clothes for a living until bad health forced him to abandon work. It was around 9.30 a.m. on Monday that the police received a call from a local that a body was hanging from a tree near gate number 2 of Delhi University’s North Campus.

A team reached the spot and established Ram’s identity on the basis of some documents found in his pocket. His family was informed, and the body sent to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital for post-mortem examination.

‘Victim was depressed’

His family purportedly told the police that he had been under medication for depression for several months. Prima facie, the police have ruled out foul play as there were no external injuries on the body. They are, however, awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

For now, inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated.