DSLSA offers jobs to 37 acid attack survivors

After several reminders and a High Court order, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) has decided to employ 37 acid attack victims as clerks. The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and patron-in-chief of the DSLSA, G. Rohini, had ordered the creation of posts of lower division clerks.

The Delhi government had promised employment to 33 acid attack survivors in June 2015 and asked them to send their curriculum vitae to the Services Department. In October 2015, the Health Department had assured that six of them would be employed. However, later there was no response.

Notices were issued

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal, had sent several reminders and notices to the Delhi government. The Commission, meanwhile, employed three of the acid attack survivors.

“The DCW has been pursuing the Delhi government to provide employment to victims of acid attack,” said a DCW official. Ms. Maliwal on Friday wrote to G. Rohini thanking her for expediting the recruitment process.

“This decision is exemplary and will go a long way in rehabilitating survivors of acid attack, which is one of the worst forms of violence. The DCW has submitted the data of acid attack victims available with it to the DSLSA. We have also written to the Delhi Police to seek an updated list of acid attack victims,” the DCW chief wrote in her letter.

In October, after the DCW sent a notice, the Delhi government had ordered employment to these survivors. In fact, the Delhi government had even anointed the Department of Social Welfare as the nodal department in this regard. “The Commission shall write to the DSW to seek an update,” said the official.