DRI seizes Rs. 2.6 crore in cash, 95 kg of bullion

A total of Rs. 2.6 crore cash and 95 kg of gold and silver has been seized and four persons arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday in connection with its probe into the alleged diversion of duty free gold worth about Rs. 140 crore, imported under a special concession scheme by a firm operating from a Noida-based SEZ.

The sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence’s Lucknow zonal unit carried out the searches for two days on the premises of M/s Shri Lal Mahal Limited and the residences of company officials as part of its anti—black money operations after demonetisation, the agency said in a statement.

Four people were arrested late evening after questioning, a DRI official said.