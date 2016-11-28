Coming out in scores, queer parade talks equality, Section 377

more-in

The hues of a rainbow dotting the sky, confetti being tossed around and catchy slogans questioning the idea of what is considered ‘normal’, the 9th edition of the Delhi Queer Pride Parade began on Barakhamba Road and culminated at Jantar Mantar on Sunday evening.

Punctuated by dhol beats, this year’s festivities saw a bigger turnout compared to previous years. From a 10-month- old baby to a 72-year-old granny, the parade saw it all.

‘Pretty good’

“I was here last year too on behalf of StayUncle. This year, the crowd seems to be less diverse and the online promotion was considerably less. Yet, the turnout is pretty good,” said Blaze Uncle, co-founder and CMO at StayUncle, a start-up that offers secure hotel bookings to couples.

The community highlighted its demand for no discrimination on the basis of age, sex, caste, religion, ethnicity, gender identity and sexual orientation.

All about equality

“It is all about achieving equality. Sexual orientation is a natural phenomenon and cannot be defied under societal pressure. We will also demand justice for Tara,” said Riyasat, who was one of many at the event.

Tara, a member of the transgender community, had allegedly immolated herself in Chennai a few days ago.

Serious concerns

Effective implementation of the NALSA judgment and withdrawal of the existing Transgender Rights Bill were among the other demands the parade put forth.

Vibrant posters, meanwhile, called for the need to decriminalise Section 377 and address the stigma in society. “There are so many people around and for once you don’t feel left out for being who you are. It is a happy feeling,” said Pratyush, who was flaunting a ‘Happy Pride!’ poster.

While some posters read “We dress well, didn’t spend all this time in the closet for nothing,” others voiced sentiments against demonetisation and homosexuality.

Acceptance

Masquerading as vivid characters, several participants were decked up in multi-coloured accessories and apparel.

“I am happy that we are gradually receiving acceptance,” said one participant on condition of anonymity.

Nandini, an exuberant, elderly Delhiite, exclaimed, “The voices have definitely become louder. People are less afraid to speak about equality. There maybe people who aren’t in the pride but they are listening and acknowledging.”

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)