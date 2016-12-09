Comic Con is coming to town

more-in

The sixth edition of the three-day Delhi Comic Con (DCC), organised by Comic Con India, will start on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla.

Guest list

This year’s event includes an illustrious guest list comprising Tom Richmond, caricaturist, cartoonist and humorous illustrator for MAD Magazine, Cartoon Network and National Geographic; Joe Harris, author of the X-Files comics; and Nicolas Wild, French writer, illustrator and author of the critically-acclaimed Kabul Disco.

DJ Elliot, the official Walt Disney World DJ; and Gaurav Gera, actor and stand-up comedian; are among the special guests invited.

The event will feature multiple fan experiences, including a gaming zone, an art zone and a Bahubali zone. The event will also host Delhi’s biggest cosplay contest, where fans can come dressed as their favourite comic, superhero and gaming characters.

The event will see various Indian comics being launched, along with exhibitions by publishers and companies from across the country.

Jatin Varma, the founder of Comic Con India, said: “This is the biggest convention we have ever organised. It has tonnes of new exhibitors, activities and exclusives. We hope to provide Delhi its biggest pop-culture event of the year.”