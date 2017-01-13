Cancer patient jumps to death from hospital building

more-in

: A 42-year-old cancer patient allegedly jumped to his death from the third floor of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences Hospital in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Atma Ram, a native of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh.

The hospital authorities said he was suffering from an advanced stage of Hepatocellular Carcinoma, a common form of liver cancer, and was admitted to the institute on January 6.

At 1.09 a.m. on Thursday, he asked his wife to call his brother Harlal on the pretext that he needed help to walk, said Chinmoy Biswal, Additional DCP (South).

Soon after his wife went to look for Harlal, Ram allegedly went up to the third floor of the hospital building and jumped from there. His family members and the hospital staff rushed downstairs to check on Ram, and found him lying there in a pool of blood. The police said he could not be saved as he had suffered deep injuries to his head.

‘Victim depressed’

No suicide note was found from the spot. Probe has revealed that Ram was depressed because of his illness and saw little hope of recovery. While no case has been registered in connection with the suicide, inquest proceedings into the incident have been initiated.