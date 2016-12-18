CISF man held for misuse of MHA label

more-in

: Continuing their investigation into the alleged rape of a 20-year-old woman in a car in Moti Bagh on Thursday, the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a CISF head constable in whose son’s vehicle the crime took place.

The head constable, Omkar Singh, has been accused of misusing a parking label issued by the Union Ministry of Agriculture. Singh is currently posted in Delhi on general duty.

The sticker, which also carried ‘Ministry of Home Affairs’ in bold letters, was found pasted on the Maruti SX4 car in which the woman was allegedly raped by the 28-year-old driver.

The sticker, which had expired in 2014, was issued to Singh for use on a government vehicle. He, however, had pasted it on the second-hand car purchased by his son a few months earlier.

Complaint received

“We received a complaint from an authorised officer of the Ministry of Agriculture. The officer alleged misuse of the parking label. We registered a case of criminal breach of trust at the South Campus police station on Friday,” said Manishi Chandra, Additional DCP (South).

The matter was probed, and Singh was arrested on Saturday morning from his Kotla Mubarakpur residence. He was produced at the Patiala House courts, but was released on a bail bond of Rs 25,000.

Singh and his son Mohit had hired the rape accused, Avneesh, a few weeks ago. Avneesh was to drive the car that was being put out on rent.

Until then, Avneesh had been driving a school van, leading the police to probe whether he had sexually abused any of the children he ferried to school.

Avneesh was driving the car on Prithviraj Road on Wednesday night when he came across the victim. He offered to drop the woman to her home in Greater Noida, but allegedly drove her around on Delhi roads for the next four hours.

The DCP alleged that he finally stopped the car at an isolated spot in a residential colony in Moti Bagh, after which he raped the woman. She managed to escape when Avneesh went to relieve himself. She was lucky to spot two policemen in the area, after which a hunt for the car and the driver was launched. The car was found within four hours, and the accused nabbed eight hours thereon.

While Singh has been booked, investigators said he was cooperative when approached to reveal the identity of the driver.

Tracing the accused

“We asked him to call the driver. He did as directed, but the phone number of the accused was found switched off. But we used Avneesh’s call detail records to identify his friends, who led us to his hideout,” an officer said.