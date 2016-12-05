Blazing across seven cities

more-in

“I may be slow, but I keep my flow; I won’t stop, till I reach the top.” This is the motto of Kargil veteran and “Blade Runner” Major D. P. Singh.

His brainchild, the SwacchAbility Run, which started in Chandigarh on November 27 and was held across seven cities, came to an end on Sunday with an award ceremony at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research) here. The Delhi run was held on November 3 to mark the International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

Life-changing injury

Major Singh had sustained grievous injuries during the Kargil war. The injuries eventually led to the loss of a leg. After 10 years of painful recuperation, he started running marathons across the country despite an artificial leg. He said the drive to run better prompted him to get a “blade” fitted onto his amputated leg.

This life-changing injury opened his eyes to the grievances of the differently-abled and he started a support group — The Challenging Ones — in 2011 to empower them through the medium of sport, along with providing them with first-hand information about suitable medical aids, prosthetics and related issues.

The urge to change perceptions of society as well as the differently-abled themselves led to the development of the SwacchAbility Run, an initiative that dealt with two causes: complete inclusion of the differently-abled as equal citizens and working towards a clean India, he said.

Each location where the event was held comprised a 3-km and 10-km run. The 3-km was for school children and people who wished to run shorter distances, while the 10-km run was open to all. The runners also participated in the clean up drive after the event.

The chief guest at the event was Union Defence Secretary G. Mohan Kumar.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kumar commended Major Singh’s efforts in not just overcoming his own pain but also inspiring thousands like him to do the same.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)