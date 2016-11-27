Anti-tobacco drive at IITF

more-in

The Delhi government conducted an intensive awareness and enforcement drive on tobacco use at the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) in Pragati Maidan here, prohibiting sale of e-cigarettes at one shop.

The drive was conducted on Friday by the Delhi State Tobacco Control Cell along with a team of the New Delhi district under the supervision of Dr. S. K. Arora, Additional Director Health of Delhi Health Department.

“A shop selling herbal cigarettes was instructed to comply with COTPA, 2003, regulations and samples were picked up for analysis. Display boards were removed and challans were issued for certain violations,” Mr. Arora said.

He said that a large number of people in small groups at different places and halls were sensitised on tobacco-related issues. —PTI