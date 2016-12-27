Anti-garbage, encroachment drive launched in east Delhi

more-in

: In a boost to its sanitation services, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Monday procured 10 new garbage trucks and kicked off an anti-garbage and encroachment drive.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the EDMC procured the new trucks at a cost of Rs.199.34 lakh, said Mayor Satya Sharma after flagging off the vehicles from the EDMC headquarters in Patparganj.

The EDMC has also hired 39 drivers for these trucks, which comply with Bharat Stage-IV emission norms and have GPS for monitoring.

Drive in Dilshad Garden

The corporation conducted a cleanliness drive in Dilshad Colony in Shahdara (north) Zone.

Using 17 trucks and 13 auto-tippers, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation managed to clear out many mounds of waste dumped by scrap dealers.